Grove Bank & Trust Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,650,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8,676.4% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,904,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,899,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757,920 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 237.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,718,000 after buying an additional 3,596,021 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,856,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,805,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,942,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618,810 shares during the period. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Oppenheimer set a $68.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.06.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $41.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.14%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

