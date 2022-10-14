Grove Bank & Trust Lowers Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Grove Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,678 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,409,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,918 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after acquiring an additional 67,468 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after acquiring an additional 558,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,977,000. 70.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.36.

Shares of YUM opened at $109.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.85. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.69%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

