Grove Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,399,135,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,873,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,553,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,756 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,765,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $221.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.21.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $163.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.37. The company has a market cap of $142.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.87 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 48.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

