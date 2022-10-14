Grove Bank & Trust Sells 1,541 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE opened at $92.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.62. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.60 and a 52 week high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $51.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,367.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,477 shares of company stock worth $8,736,314. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.33.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

