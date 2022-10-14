Grove Bank & Trust Sells 303 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in MSCI were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,938 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 37.5% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $515.00 to $508.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.38.

MSCI Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $406.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $458.43 and its 200 day moving average is $446.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.44%.

Insider Activity

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.