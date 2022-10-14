Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.
Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,519. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39.
About Grupo Financiero Galicia
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.
