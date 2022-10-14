Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GGAL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,519. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $8.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Financiero Galicia

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter valued at about $636,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 32,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 842,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 97,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.