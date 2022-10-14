GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,038. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.87.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 52.15%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSIT. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in GSI Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GSI Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in GSI Technology by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in GSI Technology by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GSI Technology by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 187,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. 22.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

