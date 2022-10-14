GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
GSI Technology Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 806 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,038. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $3.49. GSI Technology has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $6.21. The firm has a market cap of $49.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.87.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.63% and a negative net margin of 52.15%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSI Technology
About GSI Technology
GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GSI Technology (GSIT)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.