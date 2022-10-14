Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of GES stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $849.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.88. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.15.

Guess’ ( NYSE:GES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess’ had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Guess’ during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Guess’ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guess’ in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,625,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Guess’ by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

