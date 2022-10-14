Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2022

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guess' (NYSE:GES) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Guess’ Stock Performance

Shares of GES stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $849.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.88. Guess’ has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average is $19.15.

Guess' (NYSE:GES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). Guess' had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $643.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guess' will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Guess’

In other news, Director Anthony Chidoni sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $166,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,563.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guess’

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GES. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Guess’ during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Guess’ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Guess’ in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,625,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Guess’ by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Guess’ during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

About Guess'

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also

