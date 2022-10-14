Guggenheim Cuts AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Price Target to £118

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Guggenheim from £120 ($145.00) to £118 ($142.58) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded AstraZeneca from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group cut AstraZeneca from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a reduce rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus raised AstraZeneca from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9,169.33.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.52.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -221.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. 21.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

