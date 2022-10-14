Guild of Guardians Price Down 13% Over Last Week (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 16.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001019 BTC on major exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $57.29 million and $1.69 million worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Guild of Guardians alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003098 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,354.54 or 0.27623341 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010789 BTC.

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guild of Guardians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guild of Guardians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guild of Guardians using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guild of Guardians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guild of Guardians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.