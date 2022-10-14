Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Trading Up 3.6%

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $44.82 and last traded at $44.79. Approximately 23,199 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,281,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 101.73%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 25,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

