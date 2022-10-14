Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $63.67

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 63.67 ($0.77) and traded as low as GBX 60.50 ($0.73). Hargreave Hale AIM VCT shares last traded at GBX 60.50 ($0.73), with a volume of 6,250 shares changing hands.
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of £155.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 63.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 67.05.
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Company Profile
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.
See Also
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.