Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.54

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.54 and last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 3549 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.66.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

