Harvest Finance (FARM) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.28 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 14th. In the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $23.85 million and $2.28 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for about $35.02 or 0.00181803 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Harvest Finance Token Profile

Harvest Finance was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance.

Harvest Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

