Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HAS. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.19. 20,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,614. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $65.83 and a twelve month high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Hasbro will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 6.1% in the third quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,374,000 after purchasing an additional 75,237 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 147.7% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro in the third quarter worth $2,210,000. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 11.5% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 35,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

