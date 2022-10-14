Head-To-Head Analysis: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) & First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) and First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and First Wave BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 0 5 12 0 2.71 First Wave BioPharma 0 1 1 0 2.50

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $232.94, indicating a potential upside of 21.48%. Given Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than First Wave BioPharma.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

93.2% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.6% of First Wave BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of First Wave BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Wave BioPharma has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and First Wave BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alnylam Pharmaceuticals -110.91% -204.18% -28.26% First Wave BioPharma N/A N/A -612.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and First Wave BioPharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alnylam Pharmaceuticals $844.29 million 27.26 -$852.82 million ($8.17) -23.47 First Wave BioPharma N/A N/A -$58.54 million N/A N/A

First Wave BioPharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals beats First Wave BioPharma on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R. Schimmel, and Phillip A. Sharp on June 14, 2002 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

About First Wave BioPharma

First Wave BioPharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties; and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients. The company develops FW-COV, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 gastrointestinal infections; FW-UP, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment ulcerative proctitis and ulcerative proctosigmoiditis; FW-ICI-AC for immune checkpoint inhibitor-associated colitis and diarrhea in advanced stage oncology patients; and FW-UC, which is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative proctitis and ulcerative proctosigmoiditis. It also develops FW-CD, which has completed Phase I clinical trials for Crohn's disease; and adrulipase, an oral, non-systemic, and biologic capsule for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency in patients with cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis. The company was formerly known as AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to First Wave BioPharma, Inc. in September 2021. First Wave BioPharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

