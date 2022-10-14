HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on HQY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $72.24. 16,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,614. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.19, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day moving average of $64.07. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $74.04.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $299,594.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $299,594.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,475.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,225 shares of company stock worth $2,164,225. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in HealthEquity by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 72,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,505,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

