Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.00-$9.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.16 billion.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. Helen of Troy has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $256.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.06. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $521.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HELE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, CL King decreased their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helen of Troy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $194.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HELE. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the second quarter valued at about $294,000.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

