Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $65.34

Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $65.34 and last traded at $65.49, with a volume of 29910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.66.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Henry Schein

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,204,000. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 132.6% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,111,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,271,000 after buying an additional 1,773,481 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 189.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,179,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,226,000 after buying an additional 1,426,767 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 23.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,616,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,303,000 after buying an additional 691,299 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth $44,369,000. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Henry Schein

(Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.