Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) Trading Down 5.8%

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) shares fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.05 and last traded at $20.19. 4,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 991,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLF. StockNews.com began coverage on Herbalife Nutrition in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Herbalife Nutrition from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Herbalife Nutrition from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herbalife Nutrition currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Herbalife Nutrition ( NYSE:HLF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.33. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Analysts anticipate that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,087,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 951.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,332 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,594,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 10,043,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,913,000 after purchasing an additional 930,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 922,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 454,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

