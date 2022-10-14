Hermez Network Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $124.97 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $124.97 million and approximately $552,581.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for about $3.42 or 0.00017839 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,175.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002060 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 133.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012517 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00039017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.87 or 0.00056667 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022792 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005143 BTC.

Hermez Network

HEZ is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 3.49844998 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $569,191.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hermez Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

