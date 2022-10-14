Heron Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,099 Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Heron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 651.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 33.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PAG traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.99. The company had a trading volume of 6,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.58 and a 1-year high of $126.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.43 and its 200-day moving average is $108.58.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.46. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAG. StockNews.com began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $580,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,448.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Articles

