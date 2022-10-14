Heron Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Heron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,137 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Fair Isaac by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Fair Isaac by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.50.

NYSE FICO traded down $2.45 on Friday, reaching $401.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,023. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $453.49 and its 200-day moving average is $424.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $531.03.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $348.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.50 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 67.14% and a net margin of 27.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

