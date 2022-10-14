Heron Financial Group LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Heron Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total transaction of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coca-Cola Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.05.

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $55.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,370,469. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

