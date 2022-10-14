HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $300,000 Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

HGK Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JLL. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $485,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,199,845,000 after purchasing an additional 46,584 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on JLL. StockNews.com began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE JLL opened at $161.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $147.23 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.38. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

(Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.