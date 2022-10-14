Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

HIBB has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hibbett presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

Shares of Hibbett stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.61. 7,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,958. Hibbett has a 1 year low of $39.58 and a 1 year high of $101.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $737.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.61.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.44 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hibbett will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Hibbett by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

