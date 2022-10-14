Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $31.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.43.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 1.7 %

HIW stock opened at $25.77 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Highwoods Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

In other news, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,071.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,616.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Theodore J. Klinck purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,962,071.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $210,315. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highwoods Properties

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 36,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 0.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 40,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 38.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 3.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

Featured Stories

