Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

HGV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.25.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Up 2.5 %

HGV stock opened at $36.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.21). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $948.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsifal Capital Management LP increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 4,930,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,163,000 after buying an additional 87,707 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after buying an additional 1,162,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,489,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,261,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,066,000 after buying an additional 692,840 shares during the period. Finally, Minot Capital LP increased its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Capital LP now owns 1,021,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,503,000 after buying an additional 128,580 shares during the period. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

(Get Rating)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.