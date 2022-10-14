Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HBNC. Raymond James downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Horizon Bancorp to $25.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Horizon Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $19.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,563. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $838.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBNC. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $304,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth $25,000. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 11.5% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Bancorp in the first quarter worth $432,000. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

