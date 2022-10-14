HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 700 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of HSBC from GBX 595 ($7.19) to GBX 590 ($7.13) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 570 ($6.89) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 680 ($8.22) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 636.18 ($7.69).

LON HSBA opened at GBX 459.25 ($5.55) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £91.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 765.42. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 409.85 ($4.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 515.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 518.62.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.99%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 34,866 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, for a total transaction of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

