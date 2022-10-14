Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$7.75 to C$7.50 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HBM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Hudbay Minerals from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.83.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Hudbay Minerals stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,364. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $997.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.86. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $8.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.01.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

Hudbay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Rating ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $415.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.51 million. Hudbay Minerals had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.008 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -6.06%.

Institutional Trading of Hudbay Minerals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth $31,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the second quarter valued at $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 122.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,899 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 64.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,409 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

