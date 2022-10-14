Hudson Value Partners LLC Sells 939 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Single Point Partners LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 11.1% during the second quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 59,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,944,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.7% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 88,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $175.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.50 and a 200-day moving average of $169.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $241.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.81%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

