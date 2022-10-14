Huobi BTC (HBTC) Trading Up 0.6% This Week

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One Huobi BTC token can now be bought for about $19,678.06 or 1.00060756 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $766.84 million and $392,804.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s launch date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

