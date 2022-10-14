Huobi Token Price Hits $7.61 on Top Exchanges (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for approximately $7.61 or 0.00039680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 79.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a market cap of $1.17 billion and approximately $95.56 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobiwallet.com. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal.

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

