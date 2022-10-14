ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Price Target Cut to $268.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Guggenheim from $278.00 to $268.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on ICON Public from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ICON Public from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $267.22.

Get ICON Public alerts:

ICON Public Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $180.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. ICON Public has a 12-month low of $171.43 and a 12-month high of $313.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICON Public

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.18. ICON Public had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that ICON Public will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ICON Public by 65.3% during the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 115,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 45,553 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the second quarter worth approximately $5,357,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ICON Public by 10.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,781,000 after acquiring an additional 23,600 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ICON Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $409,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in ICON Public by 276.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.