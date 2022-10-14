Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDRA traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.47. Idera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.01.

Get Idera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Idera Pharmaceuticals

About Idera Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Idera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for rare disease indications in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod (IMO-2125), a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and colorectal cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.