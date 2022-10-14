IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) Trading Down 16.4%

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 16.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 341,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 708,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

IMAC Stock Up 8.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.80.

Get IMAC alerts:

Institutional Trading of IMAC

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAC. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in IMAC by 130.7% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 87,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 49,354 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IMAC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of IMAC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IMAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.