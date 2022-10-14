Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) Shares Sold by Penbrook Management LLC

Penbrook Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,600 shares during the quarter. Penbrook Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Immersion worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMMR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Immersion in the first quarter worth $533,000. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Immersion by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 34,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immersion during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,295,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Immersion during the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Institutional investors own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William C. Martin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $57,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 604,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,376.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider William C. Martin bought 15,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.69 per share, with a total value of $86,152.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 574,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,266,594.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William C. Martin purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $57,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 604,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,449,376.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 160,501 shares of company stock worth $857,916 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMMR opened at $5.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.40. The firm has a market cap of $170.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 1.51. Immersion Co. has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $9.78.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. Immersion had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million during the quarter.

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, scales, and licenses haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

