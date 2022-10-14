Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.
IMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TD Securities lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Desjardins lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.
Imperial Oil Stock Performance
IMO opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $31.71 and a 1 year high of $57.89. The company has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.
Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.2645 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 160.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 69.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,805,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,216,479,000 after buying an additional 10,607,896 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 31.1% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,897,198 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $465,573,000 after buying an additional 2,346,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,069,354 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,591,000 after purchasing an additional 109,916 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,534,205 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,458,000 after purchasing an additional 188,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,592,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,025,000 after purchasing an additional 87,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
