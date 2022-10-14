Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Imunon Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83. Imunon has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $15.75.
Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.25. Imunon had a negative net margin of 5,229.80% and a negative return on equity of 50.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Imunon will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Imunon
Imunon Company Profile
Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Imunon (CLSN)
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
Receive News & Ratings for Imunon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imunon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.