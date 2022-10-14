Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Imunon Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.83. Imunon has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

Imunon (NASDAQ:CLSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.25. Imunon had a negative net margin of 5,229.80% and a negative return on equity of 50.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Imunon will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Imunon

Imunon Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Imunon stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Imunon, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CLSN Get Rating ) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 25,756 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Imunon worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies, vaccines, and directed chemotherapies. Its product pipeline includes GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer; and ThermoDox, a proprietary heat-activated liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in development stage for various cancer indications.

