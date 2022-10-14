Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Cowen

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Cowen from $19.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.28% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on INFY. Susquehanna cut shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.06.

Infosys Trading Up 5.6 %

Shares of INFY opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.30. Infosys has a 12 month low of $16.39 and a 12 month high of $26.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Infosys will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $6,333,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter worth $747,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

