Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18, RTT News reports. Infosys had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 30.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Infosys updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Infosys Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of Infosys stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. Infosys has a twelve month low of $16.39 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The stock has a market cap of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day moving average is $19.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INFY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Infosys from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

Infosys Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Infosys by 34.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Infosys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,982,000 after acquiring an additional 149,668 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Infosys by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,086,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,930,000 after acquiring an additional 12,643 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,051,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,102 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Infosys by 108.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,017,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,315,000 after purchasing an additional 528,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

