ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Purchased by Sage Rhino Capital LLC

Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of ING stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $15.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.12 and its 200-day moving average is $9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. ING Groep had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Equities analysts expect that ING Groep will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ING. UBS Group raised their price target on ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ING Groep from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.75 ($11.99) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.99.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

