Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.
Shares of Inogen stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $21.39. The company had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,159. The firm has a market cap of $489.19 million, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93. Inogen has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $42.62.
Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.38. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $103.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inogen will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
