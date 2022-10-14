Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Inogen Stock Performance

Shares of Inogen stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $21.39. The company had a trading volume of 512 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,159. The firm has a market cap of $489.19 million, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.93. Inogen has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $42.62.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.38. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $103.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Inogen will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Inogen

Inogen Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Inogen by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 599,813 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after buying an additional 365,311 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inogen by 31.3% in the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 525,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 125,352 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth $1,750,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Inogen during the 1st quarter worth about $1,455,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Inogen by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 336,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 44,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

