Insider Buying: Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM) Insider Acquires 588,235 Shares of Stock

Allied Minds plc (LON:ALM – Get Rating) insider Sam Dobbyn purchased 588,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £58,823.50 ($71,077.21).

Shares of ALM stock traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 9.30 ($0.11). 167,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,329. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 12.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 16.46. The stock has a market cap of £22.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Allied Minds plc has a 52 week low of GBX 8.74 ($0.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 24.77 ($0.30).

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

