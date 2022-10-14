Insider Buying: Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Director Acquires 235,200.00 in Stock

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) Director Michael Liebowitz acquired 60,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of 3.92 per share, with a total value of 235,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 95,587 shares in the company, valued at 374,701.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Liebowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 10th, Michael Liebowitz acquired 40,000 shares of Douglas Elliman stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 3.93 per share, with a total value of 157,200.00.

Douglas Elliman Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DOUG opened at 4.66 on Friday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 52-week low of 3.83 and a 52-week high of 12.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of 5.47.

Douglas Elliman Announces Dividend

Douglas Elliman ( NYSE:DOUG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported 0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.21 by -0.09. The company had revenue of 364.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 379.30 million. Douglas Elliman’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 69,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 27,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Douglas Elliman by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. 61.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

