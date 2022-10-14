Insider Buying: Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Director Acquires $28,450.00 in Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) Director Jaime Pereira purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jaime Pereira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Jaime Pereira purchased 1,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.85 per share, with a total value of $27,850.00.

Global Partners Stock Performance

NYSE GLP opened at $26.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $904.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.64 and a 200-day moving average of $26.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. Global Partners LP has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $30.26.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The energy company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 39.82%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global Partners LP will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 36.28%.

Institutional Trading of Global Partners

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 42.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 57,422 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 62,195 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Global Partners by 334.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,081 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 58,550 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

