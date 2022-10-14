Insider Buying: WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) CEO Buys $22,522.98 in Stock

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) CEO Gerald James Benoit, Jr. purchased 19,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $22,522.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,530,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,813.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
WaveDancer Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WAVD opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 3.29. WaveDancer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22.
WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 35.57%.
WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.
