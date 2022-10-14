Insider Buying: WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD) CEO Buys $22,522.98 in Stock

WaveDancer, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) CEO Gerald James Benoit, Jr. purchased 19,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $22,522.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,530,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,813.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

WaveDancer Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAVD opened at $1.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 3.29. WaveDancer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.22.

Get WaveDancer alerts:

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter. WaveDancer had a negative return on equity of 37.75% and a negative net margin of 35.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WaveDancer

About WaveDancer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WAVD. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WaveDancer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WaveDancer in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WaveDancer in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 20.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

WaveDancer, Inc engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WaveDancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaveDancer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.