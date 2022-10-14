Insider Selling: Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) CEO Sells $134,124.70 in Stock

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Rating) CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 7,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $134,124.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Nicholas Stewart Green also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Nicholas Stewart Green sold 19,058 shares of Avid Bioservices stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $366,294.76.

Avid Bioservices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDMO opened at $18.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.72. Avid Bioservices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avid Bioservices ( NASDAQ:CDMO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 97.93%. The company had revenue of $36.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Avid Bioservices from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avid Bioservices

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 10.5% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 146,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Avid Bioservices during the second quarter valued at $2,693,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 0.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 114,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avid Bioservices by 4.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

(Get Rating)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

See Also

