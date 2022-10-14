Insider Selling: Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Director Sells $1,256,184.00 in Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) Director Lip Bu Tan sold 107,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.68, for a total value of $1,256,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,942,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,055.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 4th, Lip Bu Tan sold 550,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.62, for a total value of $6,391,000.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $11.10 on Friday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $46.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.70 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 333.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Credo Technology Group by 349.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 7,529 shares during the period. 22.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

